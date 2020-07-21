Shelter home building inaugurated

NANKANA SAHIB: The shelter home building was inaugurated on Monday for the attendants of patients admitted to DHQ hospital, Nankana.Speaking on the occasion through video link, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said the masses are being facilitated in every way.

He said the shelter home’s construction cost Rs 4,200,000. He vowed making Nankana a model district of the province. He urged the people to follow coronavirus SOPs during Eidul Azha and Maharram.

The minister said Green Market and Vegetable Market would be shifted outside the city Nankana soon.

He said plantation drive is underway in the district Nankana under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s programme Plant for Pakistan. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmad, District Police Officer (DPO) Ismailur Rehman Kharrak, CEO Health Dr Shakeel Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.