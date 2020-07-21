4 more COVID-19 patients’ death raises toll to 2,083 in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of four more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 2,083 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 90,191 with the addition of 398 new infections in the province, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Monday. Out of a total of 90,191 infections in Punjab, as many as 87,411 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission.

The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, pilgrims returning from Iran and prisoners. According to spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 649,101 tests have been performed in the province.

After 2,083 fatalities and recovery of total 65,689 patients, as many as 22,419 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.