Wheat prices rise

HAFIZABAD: Wheat prices rose in the grain market as mills owners are purchasing wheat from private sector. According to Grain Market secretary general Abdul Hameed Rahmani, the government was providing inadequate wheat quota to flour mills and now when they have started purchasing wheat from private sector, the price of wheat in the open market have risen upto Rs 2,200 per 40 kilograms.

He demanded adequate wheat quota for the flour mills to contain the rise in prices of wheat in the open market. Three shops burgled: Thieves took away cash and valuables from three shops here on Monday. Thieves entered the shop of Mukhtar and stole things worth more than Rs 200,000. The thieves also took away valuables from Shaheen Autos and Hanif Farm Agricultural Industry.

Traders of Al-Hadeed Market observed a strike against the theft incidents and staged a demonstration on Gujranwala Road. They raised slogans against police. Talking to reporters, the demonstrators accused the police of ignoring theft and robbery incidents in the area. They said they felt insecurity in their houses and shops. The protesters said if action was not taken by the authorities concerned, they would be forced to observe shutter down strike against police.