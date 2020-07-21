Doctor abroad getting salary: Doctor who has resigned still drawing salary?

LAHORE: A doctor of Services Hospital Lahore, who left for America in March this year, is still drawing his monthly salary from the hospital regularly. Dr Durab Shuja, who was serving as a medical officer on ad hoc at the hospital, left for US via Qatar on Qatar Airline on March 19, 2020, but his monthly salary is being transferred to his account regularly. At the time of shifting to the US, Dr Durab was also holding the slot of president of the hospital chapter of Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab. YDA Punjab President Dr Salman Haseeb Ch said Dr Durab Shuja had moved to the US after properly resigning from his post in the hospital. However, he said, the salary might have been transferred to his account due to some clerical mistake. Services Hospital MS Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said although Dr Durab Shuja was not coming to hospital, but he expressed his ignorance that Dr Durab has shifted to the US. However, he did not confirm transfer of salary to his account regularly, saying he would look into the matter.