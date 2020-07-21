close
Tue Jul 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2020

Three die in car, trailer collision

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2020

BHAKKAR: Three people died in a collision between a car and a trailer on Mianwali-Multan Road on Monday. Reportedly, a trailer hit a car near Chandni Chowk, leaving Khalid Mehmood, 24, Burhan, 38, and Ilam Din, 66, injured critically. They died on way to hospital. They belong to Piplan, district Mianwali.

ACE TO ELIMINATE CORRUPTION: The director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sargodha division, Monday said the ACE is determined to eliminate corruption from all districts of Sargodha division. Addressing a press conference, Baber Rehman said the ACE has already recovered more than Rs 700 million and retrieved 1,167 acres government land from squatters. He said now the ACE would take action against owners of unauthorised housing colonies and habitual complainants. He said the government has now facilitated every citizen to register his complaint through online mobile application.

