Law ministry clarifies news item

Reporter stands by his story

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of Ministry of Law and Justice has clarified that the Law Ministry is being run by its Principal Accounting Officer i.e. the Law Secretary and the Minister In-charge, the Prime Minister, says a press release on Monday. It states that news items that Dr Farogh Naseem sits in the Law Ministry is fake and incorrect since he is not even in Islamabad for quite some time.

Ansar Abbasi adds: Camera recording of Ministry of Law or entry gate of Secretariat besides call dialing record of minister’s office will ascertain the fact. The News story was based not only on the information of a reliable source but the information was cross checked as well. The News stands by the story.