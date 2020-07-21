‘Shahbaz shows concern over Saudi king’s health

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has expressed concern about the health of custodian of Harmain Sharifain King Salman bin Abdulaziz. In his message on twitter, he wrote, “The people and the leadership of Saudi Arabia have special place in our hearts. I pray for his speedy recovery and complete health”.