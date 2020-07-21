Citizens stage demo

JHANG: Residents of Akbarpura Toba Road Monday staged a demonstration outside Fesco grid station and blocked Toba Road against Municipal Corporation (MC) administration over their failure to remove rainwater and sewerage from different areas. Talking to reporters, the demonstrators said the staff concerned is ignoring their pleas of cleaning main sewerage lines and rectifying dysfunctional disposal station. They said due to inaction of the MC staff the rain and sewerage water has inundated New Eid Gah, and other roads and entered the houses of locals in residential areas.