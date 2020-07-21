Obscenity, vulgarity: PTA blocks Tik Tok, Bigo

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to immediately block Bigo and issue a final warning to Tik Tok to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity.

According to the PTA, a number of complaints had been received from different segments of the society against immoral, obscene and vulgar content on the social media applications particularly Tik Tok and Bigo, and their extremely negative effects on the society in general and youth in particular.

The PTA had issued necessary notices to the aforementioned social media companies under law to moderate the socialization and content within legal and moral limits in accordance with the laws of the country. However, the response of these companies has not been satisfactory. Therefore, in exercise of its powers under PECA, the PTA has decided to immediately block Bigo and issue a final warning to Tik Tok to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media application.