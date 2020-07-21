Woman, ‘paramour’ killed for ‘honour’

BHAKKAR: A man and a woman were killed allegedly for ‘honour’ by the latter's husband near Kath Mor area in Darya Khan, police confirmed on Monday.

According to police, the husband of the woman killed his wife and her paramour with the connivance of his father and brother, and buried her secretly. The paramour of the woman succumbed to his wounds when he was being taken to Multan for treatment by his relatives. The police registered a case against 29 accused and submitted an application to the local magistrate seeking permission to dig out her grave. The accused and the victims hail from South Waziristan.