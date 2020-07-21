An unequal world

While delivering the annual lecture for the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres has said that the coronavirus pandemic has in fact exposed the inequality in the globe and the divide between societies. For more than seven decades the nations which stand at the top of the power hierarchy have refused to institute reforms that could ensure a more equal division of power. As an example, he cited the composition of voting in the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods Institution which has exacerbated inequality. The Bretton Woods system includes the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, with the US standing firmly behind them. Guterres said that the pandemic has shown there could be no equality in society until the entire system based on lies and foul play was altered. He said it has been proven that free markets cannot deliver healthcare for all, that unpaid care work is not work is merely a fiction and that we continue to live amidst racism and other kinds of divide between societies.

The lecture is one that should provoke a great deal of thought. The coronavirus has already killed nearly six lakh people worldwide and the UN appeal for richer nations to help poor states has fallen essentially on deaf ears. The UN secretary general said that rich nations had failed to act responsibly and even now, in a time of global crisis, have no interest in bailing out others. What is needed is a stronger system of universal health cover and better social protection for all. This is something we can easily relate to. We have seen efforts to offer charity to those unable to feed families. But charity has its own faults. It leaves out white collar workers unwilling to stand in queues to seek a bowl of soup. There is such obvious poverty even in rich countries that the time has come to deal with the manner in which wealth is divided. The entire system in this respect needs to be rethought. The notion that institutions such as the IMF or World Bank could aid poorer nations has turned out to be a fallacy. Models of governance which do a better job of protecting the poor and offering them basic amenities need to be better studied and better understood so that we can possibly move toward a world that is fairer and less biased towards the wealthy.