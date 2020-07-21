De Gea in firing line but Solskjaer stands by his man

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will stick with error-prone Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea but with a Champions League place at stake many are urging him to drop the Spaniard.

The 29-year-old’s blunders at Wembley on Sunday were a hammer blow for in-form United, who went down 3-1 to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.De Gea allowed Olivier Giroud’s shot to trickle over the line in the dying seconds of the first half and moments after the interval Mason Mount’s shot evaded his weak attempted save.

The Times described his performance as a “horror show”.Solskjaer conceded De Gea should have saved Mount’s goal but stood by the player, who recently surpassed Peter Schmeichel’s United appearance record for an overseas player, excluding Irish footballers.

“Of course,” replied Solskjaer when asked whether he would keep faith with his number one, with Wednesday’s Premier League clash against West Ham next up.“We have been unbeaten for 19 games and both (reserve goalkeeper) Sergio (Romero) and David (De Gea) have played really well in that run. I can’t speak for his confidence but he is mentally very strong.”

Outspoken United legend Roy Keane recently said he was “sick to death” of De Gea after the Spaniard failed to keep out Steven Bergwijn’s shot at Tottenham and other commentators now insist he must be taken out of the firing line.

“He’s unrecognisable from the ‘keeper who won (club) four player of the year awards,” former United defender Phil Neville told the BBC.“A confident, assured David de Gea saves all three goals. I would be worried, his inconsistency is costing United games.”