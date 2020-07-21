Al-Mustafa Trust delivering food to frontline workers

LONDON: Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust is continuing its humanitarian efforts by delivering thousands of meals to key frontline workers as well as the vulnerable across England in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The trust’s chairman, Abdulrazzaq Sajjid, at a press conference said their team was delivering food and drinks to frontline workers fighting against the pandemic.“Frontline workers are our heroes and we must look after them,” he said while thanking the key workers for their tireless work for the sake of humanity.

Sajjid expressed concern over the volume of food being wasted by the UK’s largest food retailer, saying this can be redistributed to the people who were facing hunger all over the world. He said the trust was also working in Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Burma and wherever humanitarian crises or natural disaster occurred.

He said the trust had also started a phone helpline where disabled and vulnerable people could call and ask for the stuff they needed.