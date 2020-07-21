Sudan to try ousted Bashir over 1989 coup

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir, ousted amid a popular pro-democracy uprising last year, faces trial from Tuesday (today) over the military coup that brought him to power more than three decades ago.Bashir, 76, who is already behind bars for corruption, could face the death penalty if convicted over his 1989 coup against the democratically elected government of prime minister Sadek al-Mahdi.