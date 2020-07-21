Mental health helpline launched for NHS, social care workers

EDINBURGH: Health and social care workers in Scotland will be able to access a dedicated mental health support helpline launched by the Scottish government.

Mental health psychological support will be available to NHS staff and carers on the new helpline being run by NHS 24. Trained NHS staff will be able to offer advice, listening services and can help with referrals to other healthcare services if needed.

The helpline was set to go live from 10am on Monday and will be a confidential service for NHS staff, with no notifications sent to GPs or employers. Announcing the launch of the helpline, the Scottish government’s mental health minister Clare Haughey said: “I am deeply grateful for the hard work, commitment and professionalism of those working in health and social care services at this time of unprecedented challenge.

“The National Wellbeing Hub has had over 30,000 online visits since its launch in May and the new helpline will complement that service. Whatever your role and wherever you work, I would encourage you to make use of the many resources on the Hub, including advice on managing stress and anxiety, fatigue, sleep, relaxation and exercise.

“For those who need one-on-one support, the new mental wellbeing support line will be available around the clock to help staff access appropriate additional support.“We are continuing to monitor the impact of the pandemic on our valued workforce and will do our best to ensure that appropriate support services are put in place to help them.”

Stephanie Phillips, director of service delivery at NHS 24, added: “NHS 24 are delighted to support our partners by offering this helpline to complement existing services.” Health and social care workers can call the 24-hour support line on 0800 111 4191.