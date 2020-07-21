Dual nationality case: ECP gives Vawda 15 days to reply on four pleas

ISLAMABAD: Taking up the dual nationality case against Faisal Vawda, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a notice to the Water Resources Minister to submit his response in four petitions within 15 days and in case of non-compliance the electoral body will decide the case unilaterally.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Dr Sikandar Sultan Raja, a five-member bench heard the four applications filed against Vawda as no one appeared on behalf of the minister.

The bench also sought comments on the maintainability of the petitions from the petitioners on the next date of hearing. The petitions seek Vawda’s removal from the public office under Article 62 (1) (F) of the Constitution. The petitioners claimed that Vawda was a dual national when he had submitted his nomination papers to contest election for a National Assembly seat but he concealed his dual nationality.

“The minister is no longer Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy) as he filed a false affidavit with regard to his nationality,” the petitioners argued requesting the ECP to disqualify Vawda as Member of the National Assembly.