British Pakistani lawyer challenges UK govt over 14-day quarantine

LONDON: Veteran British Pakistani Barrister Iftikhar Ahmad has petitioned the British government over 14 days’ mandatory quarantine for those coming from countries like Pakistan—terming it his “unlawful house arrest” in breach of his fundamental human rights.

In a petition to the UK government, Barrister Iftikhar Ahmad, a former PPP senator and legal adviser to late Benazir Bhutto, has stated that prior to leaving for London from Pakistan through Qatar Airlines on July 15 he followed all the standing operating procedures and use of PPE made mandatory for all passengers by airlines.

Barrister Iftikhar Ahmed lives in North London, practicing law both in Islamabad and London, has placed himself in quarantine in a rented accommodation obtained specifically for this purpose. He could not go to his usual residence because his daughter-in-law, whlives there, is a doctor at the National Health Service (NHS) attending hospital each day.

According to a letter written by Ahmad’s solicitors to Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, Ahmad’s airline made it compulsory for all passengers travelling from Pakistan to obtain negative Covid-19 test report from one of their nominated laboratories or else they would be denied boarding.

Ahmed maintains in the letter that since he is Covid-19 negative, he should not have been placed in quarantine because “he’s a returning UK citizen who could not and cannot spread Coronavirus as he doesn’t have it”.

The mandatory quarantine order issued by the Home Office emanates from the provisions of Article 5 in the schedule of Human Rights Act 1998 which states that “the unlawful detention of persons for the prevention of the spreading of infectious diseases of persons of sound mind alcoholics or drug addicts or vagrants” and in the instant case the reference to the infectious disease is reference to cover Covid-19.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s lawyers have written to the government: “It’s our position that the 14 days mandatory quarantine, in view of the foregoing, should be exempted as the rule doesn’t apply to him. Furthermore, all passengers on Qatar Airways were Coronavirus negative thus making the whole flight virus free. We would request you to kindly order an immediate end to Mr Ahmed’s quarantine as in our view this is now a breach of his Right to Liberty as guaranteed under Article 5.”

The quarantine rules were designed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus by ordering international travellers to stay in quarantine for 14 days and breach of it would entail progressively increasing penal consequences-making it statutory criminal offence like traffic offences. First breach £100 and second breach £1000.

There is a long list of exempt persons and a plethora of so-called “Green countries” making the quarantine exempt countries’ list. Interestingly almost all the exempt countries are holiday resorts.

Speaking to this correspondent, Iftikhar Ahmed said: “There is clear absence of lawfulness, rationale and reasonableness in making any of the rules. I, as mandatory requirement, filled online, the quarantine location details Form spreading over 3 pages because having been stranded abroad for over 5 months due to non-availability of regular flights and returned yesterday.

“My travel to London Heathrow by the said airlines and carrying my test report is testimony to my clean health insofar as Covid-19 is concerned.”He said that coronavirus negative individuals are incapable of transmitting the virus, hence ought not to be quarantined and “I should be officially declared an exempt person”.

Iftikhar Ahmed intends to file Judicial Review, if the government does not allow him exemption from the quarantine rules, challenging the whole scheme which has put him in “unlawful custody through this wrongful confinement”.