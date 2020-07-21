UAF makes history in artificial insemination of camel

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad scientists, first-time in the history of the county, have heralded a major breakthrough in camel production by achieving first pregnancy in camel through artificial insemination and embryo transfer.

UAF team leader Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi along with Dr Muhammad Salman Waqas, Dr Anjum Masood, and UAF MPhil students established the techniques, including semen collection, semen extension, semen evaluation, and artificial insemination with fresh extended semen in the camel at Camel Breeding and Research Institutes Rakh Mani, district Bhakkar.

Livestock and Dairy Development Department supported the UAF in this task. The L&DD team includes Dr Imtiaz Hussain, Dr Bakhshish Haider, and Dr Shahid Nabeel.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has congratulated the team and directed the UAF researchers to come up with more tangible research work to boost up the agriculture and livestock productivity of the country.

Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi said that for artificial insemination, a semen was collected from a male camel. The collected semen was extended with a commercially available semen extender.

The task was completed by Dr Qureshi who has the international exposure as Consultant Embryo Transfer and The university researchers expect that it will enhance the camel production in order to increase the milk and meat viability.

He said Pakistan with an estimated camel population of 1.1 million, ranks 8th among major camel raising countries. UAF has introduced the modernisation in camel production of the country. He said camel milk contains more iron, three times higher vitamin C than cow's milk, more vitamins, minerals and low fat with high medical value.

He said camel milk also strengthens immunity system and it was having high medical values. He said camel milk also helpful for sugar patients as it was having the insulin in it. He said that 60 percent of country population was living the below the poverty line. He said agriculture and livestock sector was a way forwards to alleviate the poverty.

The other team member included MPhil students Jam Muhammad Yaqub, Danish Aziz, Asim Shabir, and Asif Ali.