Commission agent robbed of cash

BUREWALA: Four bandits snatched Rs 500,000 from a commission agent at shop No 33 of Sabzi Mandi on Monday. Jabbar Ishaq drew Rs 500,000 from a local bank and when he reached near his shop four gunmen intercepted him and snatched the cash and other valuables. Model Town police arrived an hour late. The incident of robbery has been recorded on CCTV.