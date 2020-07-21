3 die on road

BHAKKAR: Three people died in a collision between a car and a trailer on Mianwali-Multan Road on Monday. Reportedly, a trailer hit a car near Chandni Chowk, leaving Khalid Mehmood, 24, Burhan, 38, and Ilam Din, 66, injured critically. They died on way to hospital. They belong to Piplan, district Mianwali.

ACE TO ELIMINATE CORRUPTION: The director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sargodha division, Monday said the ACE is determined to eliminate corruption from all districts of Sargodha division. Addressing a press conference, Baber Rehman said the ACE has already recovered more than Rs 700 million and retrieved 1,167 acres government land from squatters.