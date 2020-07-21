Lawyers’ body threatens sit-in if grant not issued to bar

CHARSADDA: The District Bar Association, Charsadda, here on Monday complained that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan did not honour the pledges made with the lawyers’ body.

Speaking at a press conference here, District Bar Association, Charsadda, President Mujeebur Rahman said the minister had promised to provide a grant of Rs10 million to the lawyers’ body but the funds were not released to the association even after one year. The association’s Vice-President Abdul Rasheed, General Secretary Alamzeb, Joint Secretary Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and other office-bearers were also present. Mujeebur Rahman said the association members would stage a protest sit-in at the Farooq Azam Chowk in Charsadda city if the grant was not released forthwith. He recalled that speaking as chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the office-bearers of the association in 2019, the minister had promised to issue a grant of Rs10 million for the lawyers’ body and Rs100,000 for the clerks, but the pledge was not honoured. Mujeebur Rahman said the minister had also announced to help carry out necessary repairs at the judicial complex, but the pledges remained unfulfilled despite repeated reminders and requests.