287 primary schoolteachers appointed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has appointed 287 male primary school teachers and promoted 152 to the next grades in Manshera district.

“The orders for appointment of 287 teachers have been issued. The process for issuing orders for another 51 teachers has been withheld because of ambiguities in domiciles and other documents,” Abid Khan Lughmani, the Assistant District Education Officer (Male), told reporters here on Monday. He said all newly appointed teachers had been posted at primary schools where posts had been lying vacant since long. The official said the entire appointment process was carried out through the national testing service to ensure merit.

“During the scrutiny process, documents of 12 applicants were found forged and declared annulled for appointments,” said Lughmani. The official said all newly appointed teachers had been ordered to report to the respective schools soon. Meanwhile, the Education Department ordered promotions of 152 female teachers from basic pay scale 12 to 14. Nagmana Sardar, District Education Officer (Female) told reporters that as many as 38 senior primary school teachers were promoted to BPS 15 from 14 and rest of 114 primary school teachers were moved to BPS 14 from BPS 12.