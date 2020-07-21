A prison complaint cell has been established at the office of Punjab Inspector General Prison. IG Prison Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig has said the complainants could submit their complaints via a call or App. Corruption, torture, bad behaviours, etc. will end through the complaint cell. The complainants will get justice by using App and the complaint cell. Moreover, feedback will be given to the complainants. The complainants will write their names, phone numbers and CNICs so that fake call could be avoided, said the IG.

Rescuers: Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has reviewed the performance of district emergency officers of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree.