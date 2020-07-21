PKI chief asks CM Usman Buzdar to streamline seed sector affairs

LAHORE:In a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar demanded the government streamline affairs of seed sector in the province.

During the meeting, Secretary Agriculture Punjab was also summoned for assisting CM over demands raised by the farmer organisation. Interestingly, provincial agriculture minister was absent from the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Khokhar said that Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) had been a headless organisation for long, which affected its day-to-day affairs. He asked for expediting the posting of a regular and suitable Managing Director of PSC instead of posting on additional charge or acting charge. The working of Punjab Seed Corporation should be improved so that this entity capture at least 20 percent share in seed market of major crops, especially wheat, cotton, pulses, and oilseed crops.

The low availability of wheat seed is another cause of concern for the farmers, Khokhar said adding federal seed certification department only carried out sampling of one-fourth required quantity.