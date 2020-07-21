APWC demands increase in wages

LAHORE:The working class staged a protest demonstration on Nisbet Road under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) demanding the government check price hike, raise the wages and pensions of workers employed in government and semi-government, industrial and commercial sectors, including banks and media entities. They stressed upon increasing the wages proportional to the inflation.

They demanded the government withdraw the proposed decision to reduce the retirement age of public servant from 60 years to 55 years and restriction upon annual increment, ensure safe and healthy conditions to the industrial, commercial and media workers at their workplaces to save them from COVID-19.

The demonstration was led by Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary accompanied by Rubina Jamil President, Abdul Latif Nizamani (Sindh), Haji Ramzan Achakzai (Balochistan), Haji Iqbal Khan (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), Akbar Ali Khan, Osama Tariq, Ch Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Javaid Iqbal Baloch (Rawalpindi), Ghulam Dastgir Matila (Multan), Haji Abdul Jabar (Faisalabad), Hasan Muhammad Rana, Saeed Gujjar, Muhammad Anwar (Railway), Niaz Khan, Salahuddin Ayubi, Nosher Khan and others.