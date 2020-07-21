Mushaal seeks world help for women in IHK

LAHORE:A webinar "Women Leadership for freedom of Kashmir" in connection with Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day was organised by Department of Mass Communication, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Monday. According to a press release, the objective of the webinar was to express wholehearted support for the Kashmiri women's struggle for their rights of self-determination under the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, especially participated as the chief guest of the webinar. In her address, she highlighted the current situation in the Indian-held Kashmir. “Humiliation of women has been used as an instrument of war by Indian security forces in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, the international community should take appropriate measures to provide help to Kashmiri women,” she said.

“We are here to tell our daughters, sisters and mothers in Kashmir that the daughters, sisters and mothers of Pakistan are with them and they will not leave them helpless. The day is not far when the shackles of slavery will be broken and they will see the sun of freedom rising over Kashmir,” she added.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said women had always been part of the strong political voice in Kashmir and has made it known globally. Chairperson Department of Mass Communication Dr Anjum Zia said Kashmir was the lifeline of Pakistan. The military occupation had taken its toll on women in all aspects in Indian-held Kashmir, she added.