Business park to create 500,000 jobs: minister

LAHORE:Provincial minister for industries and trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the PTI government laid the foundation of industrial revolution by initiating work on special economic zones.

In a handout issued here Monday, he stated that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park to be established on 1,536 acre near motorway was an important milestone with regard to promoting industrial progress. He said that employment opportunities for more than 500,000 persons would be created by this mega project. The establishment of 563 industrial units in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park will promote business activities in the area. He highlighted that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the process of industrialisation had been expedited to generate employment opportunities. He vowed that we would achieve the goal of national progress and prosperity with the promotion of industrialisation. He informed that 13 special economic zones were being established on thousands of acres across the province and added that industrial infrastructure of international standard was being provided in there.

The minister apprised that those establishing industrial units in the special economic zones would be given 10-year tax exemption along with exemption from paying duty to import machinery for the first time. He underscored that investment worth Rs250 billion was expected in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and one-window operation facility for the industrialists was also provided. He stated that the facility of multi-purpose industrial complex, emergency services and factory outlets would also be provided. He emphasised that development work in the Park would be briskly completed.

LWMC: Unveiling its plan for upcoming Eidul Azha, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) announced distribution of 1.7 million biodegradable bags. Arrangements have been made in coordination with Turkish Contactors (M/s Albayrak & M/s Ozpak) to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements. In order to manage animal waste, LWMC is going to distribute about 1.7 million biodegradable waste bags in Lahore. The waste bags will be made available free of cost in respective 293 UC camps, zonal offices, major mosques and Eidgahs. . These pickups will be deployed in all UCs of Lahore for collection of animal waste. LWMC will also ensure the cleanliness of Ijtami Qurban Gahs by providing additional resources, pickups, containers, trolleys, etc. Administration of private societies will be responsible for collection of waste within their premises whereas LWMC will collect and transport waste from five temporary designated points only. LWMC will establish Eid Camps in each Union Council of Lahore and in total 293 camps will be established, not only to address the complaints of the citizens but to efficiently coordinate cleanliness activities in the respective UC’s as well.

Police IT projects: Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir has said the police are effectively utilising information technology to improve supremacy of law, protect lives and property of citizens and improve service delivery mechanism. He said projects of general policing and service delivery have been separated and equal attention is being given to each project for dispensing justice and boosting mutual trust and cooperation between the police and the public. The IG expressed these views in a meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan IG Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rahman at Central Police Office here on Monday. IG Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rahman acknowledged IT projects of the Punjab police and said such modern projects laced with modern working ideas are imitable for police of other provinces. IG Shoaib Dastgir presented IG Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rahman a book regarding history of the Punjab police.