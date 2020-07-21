‘All legal requirements fulfilled in graft case’

LAHORE:The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has told the Lahore High Court that all legal requirements had been fulfilled before initiating an inquiry into assets beyond means against PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir.

A reply filed to pre-arrest bail petition of the MNA, the bureau stated that the petitioner was asked to justify his assets after a thorough investigation and details collected from all relevant departments.

It said the bureau had received a complaint for investigation into the alleged illegal assets of the petitioner. The NAB chairman had approved the inquiry against the petitioner on 22 February, 2020. It further said that arrest warrant against the petitioner had not been issued so far. It asked the court to dismiss the MNA’s bail petition.

A two-judge bench had granted interim pre-arrest bail to Tahir and restrained the NAB from arresting him. Mr Tahir, also a former federal minister, said in his petition that the NAB had already closed the impugned inquiry against him in 2003. However, he said, the bureau again issued him a call-up notice in 2019 to appear in the same inquiry. He said the NAB unlawfully converted a complaint into an investigation against him and there were apprehensions of his arrest.