Police record sought on nurses’ bail plea

Tue Jul 21, 2020
Lahore

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Monday sought record from Racecourse police station on a bail matter of nurses allegedly involved in a brawl for taking over mess of nurses hostel.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ilyas Rehan Khan has sought record of the case against nurses, including Shamshad, Niaz and others. A large number of nurses were present in the courtroom.

The judge while seeing such number of nurses remarked, “if you are here then who is taking care of patients in the hospital.” The judge further remarked that he would not like to see such a crowed of nurses on next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing until 5th August. As per incident details, a group of nurses of Services Hospital had been running the mess at the nursing hostel for the last many months.

