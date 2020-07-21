CM Usman Buzdar orders flour availability at fixed rates

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial price control committee, food department and administration to ensure availability of flour bags at fixed rates in the markets.

In a statement, the chief minister made it clear that no hurdle would be tolerated in the availability of flour bags at the government rates. Every possible step be taken in this regard and a report be submitted to the CM Office along with indiscriminate action against hoarders, he added. He reiterated that hoarders will not be allowed to exploit the people and directed the food department and administrative officers to go to the field to monitor the markets' situation. Ample wheat stock is available in Punjab and prior release of wheat to flour mills has also been ensured to stabilise the flour prices, he said. Any artificial increase in the prices of flour bags is unacceptable and the monitoring of crushing of wheat in flour mills should be made strict, the chief minister concluded.

Sarwar: Usman Buzdar called on Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House here Monday and discussed different matters of mutual interest. Both expressed satisfaction over a decrease in the number of corona affected patients in Punjab and appreciated the effective measures employed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for overcoming the pandemic.

They expressed the commitment to jointly counter the elements trying to interrupt the journey of public service. The opposition will gain nothing through the politics of conspiracy or holding of APC and its negative politics will be countered through public service, they added. Interruption in the steps aimed at providing relief to the people will not be tolerated and the journey of public services will be continued collectively. The elements spreading frustration and chaos will never succeed, they said.

Usman Buzdar added that critics had no other agenda and they were bent upon disrupting the journey of public service. They should realise that the era of political trickery was over and full attention was being paid to public service now. The past rulers raised minarets of corruption in their tenure but the incumbent government had adopted zero-tolerance against corruption, he added.

Ch Sarwar pointed out that people of the province suffered tremendously in the past due to wrong priorities. Public service is our mission and we will jointly work for public welfare. The opposition is bent upon conspiring against the government from the day first and the past rulers, who remained oblivious of public service in their tenure, are busy in conspiracies again. Pakistan’s international image has boosted in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

MNAs: Members of National Assembly Riaz Fatiana and Rana Qasim Noon called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Monday and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister assured of solving their constituency related problems on a priority basis adding that problems relating to MNAs constituencies would be solved. MNAs are as dear to me as MPAs and coordination with them will be further improved, he added. No one will be allowed to hinder the solution of genuine issues of elected representatives and the doors of CM Office are always open to the MNAs. The MNAs will be given full respect and honour and consultation will be continued with them to solve the problems faced by the people. Similarly, MNAs’ proposals will be given full importance and practical suggestions will be implemented, the CM said.

Provincial Minister Ashfa Riaz was also present on this occasion.

Polio-free Punjab:

Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of anti-polio taskforce at his office here Monday. The meeting decided to take effective measures for complete eradication of polio from the province.

The chief minister reiterated that polio-free Punjab is a mission of the government and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard. The importance of the anti-polio campaign has been increased due to the coronavirus pandemic and deputy commissioners should monitor the anti-polio campaigns in their respective districts as the government wants Punjab to be totally free from polio disease, he asserted. Warnings have been issued to DCs of some districts for failing to hold meetings about the eradication of polio in their districts and action will be initiated against the CEO (Health) if the polio case surfaced in the district. DC will also be held accountable while good performing DCs will be encouraged.

The CM maintained the situation is better in Punjab than other provinces but the administration should work hard for the success of this campaign. The IG Police will arrange complete security for polio workers and SOPs for safety from virus will be followed during this campaign, he added.

The meeting decided to exempt polio workers of more than 50 years age from field duty and they will also be screened before going to the field. The CM directed to ensure effective monitoring of the anti-polio campaign as saving the children from this disease is a collective obligation. He directed to launch a vigorous awareness campaign adding that the health department teams should ensure to administer anti-polio drops to every child. Earlier, Secretary P&SHE briefed about the details of the anti-polio campaign. Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries, WHO officials attended the meeting while commissioners, RPOs and coordinator NPP participated through a video link.