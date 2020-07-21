PRGMEA to attend virtual expo

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) will participate in the Digital Apparel Sourcing expo, a statement said on Monday.

PRGMEA will adopt the latest trend to explore world market for Pakistani apparel goods through virtual mode, as the worldwide economy has been facing slowdown in the post-corona scenario and all international textile exhibitions have been cancelled, it added.

PRGMEA Chief Coordinator Ijaz A Khokhar said that the one-month long digital apparel show, organised by the International Apparel Federation (IAF) and the Foursource, had already been launched online on July 15 and would continue till August 14, 2020.

PRGMEA becomes the first trade body from Pakistan to participate on self-finance basis in a digital textile show and use this worldwide technological fashion industry platform for B2B matchmaking, as both exporters, as well as importers are now reluctant to travel abroad and attend “physical trade exhibitions” and explore market.

Khokhar said that owing to Covid-19, all trade shows are cancelled, so marketing trends have now moved to digital exhibitions. “We are hoping for very encouraging response and all our participants are curious to see the outcome of this first experiment,” he added.

Several countries are exhibiting their garment products, while more than 15,000 buyers are in connection through this virtual worldwide expo, engaging retail and large brand buyers, sourcing managers, brand owners, start-up labels, designers and buying houses agents globally.