Gold rates rise Rs1,600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs1,600/tola to touch an all-time high of Rs111,250/tola on Monday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,371 to Rs95,379.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $7 to $1,806/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.