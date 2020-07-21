FBR estimates Rs40bln revenue loss to tax law change

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is feared to lose Rs40 billion in revenue this fiscal year following an amendment into the income tax law pertaining to disposal of shares, sources said on Monday.

The sources said a sub-section (3B) was introduced into the section 37A of

the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 through the Finance Act 2020. Interestingly,

the sub-section was not proposed through the Finance Bill 2020 on the day of

presentation of the federal budget of 2020/21. “The amendment was made silently in order to give benefit to some quarters,” a source said.

As per the amendment, the definition of tax treatment of shares was changed and reduced tax rates should now be applicable on disposal of share of a private limited company if the share is disposed at the time the private company is transformed into public limited company through listing at the stock exchange.

At present, the reduced rate of capital gain tax under the section 37A is available to companies listed on the stock exchange. The tax treatment on disposal of shares of private limited company, if it is not listed on the stock exchange, is 29 percent.

The FBR sources said the matter is under litigation and the tax treatment of disposal of shares by an individual should be based on time of purchase. The sources said as per the department understanding if shares are purchased from an unlisted company then the tax rate should be normal at the time of disposal even if the company becomes public-listed after selling the shares.

“The change of definition would cause loss of around Rs40 billion to the FBR as many cases are under litigation,” said an informed source. However, tax practitioners have different view on the matter and said the confusion was created by the misinterpretation of capital gains tax defined under the Income Tax Rules 2002.

Abdul Qadir Memon, former president of Pakistan Tax Bar Association said the amendment was brought into the Finance Act 2020. Memon said the proposal sent to the anomaly committee was different from the amendment brought through the Finance Act 2020.

“The treatment of the capital gains tax has been dealt by Rule 13N of Income Tax Rules 2020 and the proposal was sent as per court observation that definition of ‘securities’ in the rules should be as defined in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001,” he added. “The legal language has been changed through the amendment and it would create more confusion until further amendment or clarification from the FBR."