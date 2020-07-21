Mobile application launched

KARACHI: Al Meezan Investment Management Limited, a subsidiary of Meezan Bank, launches an all new state-of-the-art mobile application, a statement said on Monday.

The application is designed as a one-stop solution to deliver absolute convenience to the existing and potential investors. Investors can easily manage their existing investment or make new investment through the app in addition to monitoring all their transactions on a comprehensive dashboard.

Further, the application provides multiple tools, including updates for the stock market, money market, commodities and forex, investment guide and product information on Meezan investment solutions, it said.

In addition, based on risk profile, you can identify investment solutions best suited to your investment needs. The application also offers NAV reporting, fund manager reports and a host of features designed for a holistic, convenient and seamless user experience, it added.