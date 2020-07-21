APTMA demands for gas supply, reduced rates

KARACHI: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Sindh-Balochistan Region Chairman Zahid Mazhar on Monday demanded to increase the allocation of natural gas in national quota and to supply continuous and uninterrupted gas to industries in Sindh and Balochistan.

He said Sindh and Balochistan should not be deprived of their constitutional right in supply of natural gas under Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan, as the two provinces were producing about 85 percent of the indigenous gas produced in the country. Sindh and Baluchistan produced 2,800 to 3,000 MMCFD out of the total 3,600 MMFCD of indigenous gas, and against this they were receiving only 1,050 MMCFD gas (presently getting only 33 percent of its production) out of the allocated quantity and previously supplied 1,200 – 1,300 MMCFD.

Out of this quantity, Mazhar said, the entire industry and its power plants were being supplied only around 400 MMCFD. Gas supply was less than the allocated quantity and the previously supplied quantity, he added, urging to increase the allocation to 1,450 MMCFD which was the current requirement.

Recently, there has been a severe problem of low pressure and load shedding of gas. Mazhar said that the industries, especially export-oriented industries like textiles have already suffered huge production losses on account of lockdowns and adverse effects of Covid-19 on businesses. He further said production losses due to low gas pressure and the recent three days suspension of supply of gas has aggravated the problem of the textile industry and they were facing difficulties in meeting the export commitments in time.

“This is resulting in not only loss of foreign exchange earnings, but also loss of export market and unemployment,” Mazhar added. He also demanded the price of natural gas for zero-rated industry should be brought down to the old level of Rs488/MMBTU since the prices of oil and gas have fallen drastically in the international market and that the gas prices in the regionally competing countries have also been reduced to make their export-oriented industries more competitive.