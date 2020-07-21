Rupee hits all-time low of 168.3/dollar on murky IMF program

KARACHI: Rupee tumbled to an all-time low of 168.30 per US dollar in the interbank trade on Monday as surging oil payments exacerbated the market sentiments already dampened by uncertainty about resumption of stalled IMF loan program.

The rupee lost 0.57 percent or 97 paisas of its value to close at 168.30 per dollar. It ended at 167.33 against the dollar on Friday. The local currency saw its lowest level on June 29 when it settled at 168.18, though it dipped to 169.50 versus dollar in early trades on March 27. In the open market, rupee closed at 168.60 against the dollar compared with 167.55 in the previous session.

Dealers said high demand of dollars primarily due to renewed payments of furnace oil shipments, which were on hold for the past many months, and imports of industrial goods exerted pressure on the exchange rate.

“The economic activity started rebounding since last month owing to the ease of coronavirus-related restrictions in the country. Businesses have reopened, while factories have resumed production activities,” said a dealer. “The government stimulus has stoked the demand for the commodities and machinery imports, hence driving the rupee down.”

In March, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stopped release of third tranche of $450 million pertaining to $6 billion extended fund facility program agreed last year. Now, the fund linked the program’s resumption to ‘clear’ revenue mobilisation plan.

Fitch Solutions forecast the rupee to average Rs171.15 per dollar in 2021 due to concerns over the country’s debt sustainability. The rupee has already depreciated 0.85 percent so far this month and weakened around 7.1 percent year-to-date.

But, a reversal is possible due to expected foreign inflows from international partners, such as the Global-20 countries, which will boost foreign exchange reserve base and ease external financing pressures.

“This weakness in PKR is not expected to continue as external indicators are positive,” Saad Hashmey, executive director at BMA Capital said. “Exports are showing some buoyancy. Also both remittance and FDI (foreign direct investment) numbers have been very encouraging.”

Remittances rose 6.4 percent to $23.1 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Remittances increased to $2.4 billion in June compared with $1.6 billion in the corresponding month a year earlier.

However, dealers expected the rupee to remain under pressure this month amid huge demand for the greenback from importers and corporate customers. There are no adequate foreign inflows lined up to balance the supply and demand of the dollar in the market, they said.

“There is still lack of clarity on dollar inflows and their timings like dollar bonds, IMF loan and FDI,” said Mohammed Sohail, chief executive officer at Topline Securities. A bank executive said exports are not supporting the local unit, while a decrease in interest rate by the central bank in one year from 13 percent to 7 percent also led to a decline in the value of the rupee in recent days.

Economist Ashfaque Khan said the economic activity has slowed down considerably, turning economic growth into negative territory. “It has reduced the demand for electricity thereby lowering demand for oil. So, in such a situation when oil demand is depressing there is no justification for the depreciation of the rupee,” said Khan. “I don’t see any demand for the dollar forcing the SBP’s governor to depreciate the rupee.”