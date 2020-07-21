Numan Butt declared guilty of violating PCB Code of Conduct

LAHORE: Former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan as Independent Adjudicator has found Numan Butt guilty of violating his undertaking and Code of Conduct for BoG Members.

As a result of the determination of misconduct by Numan Butt, he is barred from contesting elections or holding any office with any affiliated unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for three years.

According to a PCB statement, in his 24-page judgment, Justice (retd) Chauhan wrote: “The complainant (Asad Ali Khan, BoG member) and the PCB have succeeded in proving/establishing that on 17 April 2019, the respondent (Numan Butt) had violated the Code of Conduct applicable to the Members of the BoG, PCB.

“He disrupted the 53rd BoG meeting and did not allow the BoG to proceed with its agenda for that meeting. “The Respondent also violated the bye-laws of the PCB by showing confidential documents to media.

“He is found to have violated the Constitution, Rules (Code of Ethics), undertaking … and … shall deemed to be immediately disqualified and ceased to be an office-bearer / Member of the Association. He is also barred for three years from contesting elections or becoming a member, office-bearer of any association, club, organisation, managed, monitored, controlled or affiliated to the Board.”