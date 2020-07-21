Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize top ranking

LOS ANGELES, California: Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros in 1989 to hold golf’s world number one ranking, fending off a late challenge Sunday to win the US PGA Memorial tournament.

Rahm holed out an amazing 31-foot chip shot at the par-3 16th and, despite a two-stroke penalty that turned it from a birdie to a bogey, took a three-stroke victory over American Ryan Palmer that boosted him over Rory McIlroy atop the rankings. “I don’t know how to describe it,” Rahm said. “It has been a goal since I was 13-, 14- years-old.”

Rahm was among the Spanish youth inspired by the feats of Ballesteros, a five-time major champion who died in 2011 at age 54 of brain cancer. “Seve is a very special player to all of us, and to be second to him, it’s a true honor,” Rahm said. “Anytime I can join Seve at anything, it’s incredible.”

Rahm said the moment was difficult to comprehend in part because his thoughts were with his family, two members of which have died from COVID-19. “It’s hard to process right now,” he said. “There are so many things going through my mind right now that have nothing to do with golf.”

Rahm fired a three-over par 75 in the final round to finish on nine-under 279 with Palmer second. England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick was third on 283 after a closing 68 while Australia’s Jason Day and England’s Matt Wallace shared fourth on 284.

Rahm began with a four-shot edge and made the turn ahead by eight before dropping four strokes in a five-hole span with a bogey at the 10th, double-bogey at 11 and a bogey at 14 as Palmer pulled within three.

That’s when the 25-year-old made his amazing chip shot at 16. “That’ll probably go down as my greatest chip shot. I don’t know if I’ll ever do better than that,” Rahm said. “Luckily, I pulled out probably the best short game shot I will ever have. That was unbelievable. For that to go in, that was exactly what I needed.”