14 Pak players vying for Asian Sr Chess title

LAHORE: There are 14 Pakistan players in the online Asian Senior Chess Championship which is being held under the auspices of the Asian Chess Federation.

The event is being attended by male and female athletes from more than 50 Asian countries. The countries are divided into seven zones. Pakistan is placed in 3.2 zone along with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Afghanistan.

There are two categories in the championship, plus 50 and plus 65. In the plus-50 category are Tanveer Gilani, Ali Madad, M Amin, Shehzad Alam, Kamran Ahmed Qureshi, M Aslam Kharal and Ijaz Ahmed.

In the plus 65 category are M Afzal Mengal, Hazrat Ali, M Yusuf Baloch, Azeem-ud-Din, Khalid Mahmood Qureshi, Asadullah Khan and Iqtdar-ud-Din.

There is $3,000 prize money in the championship. There is also an award for the best female player in both categories. Amin Malik, vice-president of the Pakistan Chess Federation said that the championship had been scheduled to start on July 13 but had to be postponed for three days. Amin said that the championship is being held online because of coronavirus.