Tue Jul 21, 2020
July 21, 2020

Lahore Qalandars’ coaches continue to guide spinners

July 21, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars’ Virtual High Performance Centre has organised online preparation classes for 128 future stars. From among them, as many as eight spin bowlers were thoroughly analysed by analyst Nabeel Edgar Pace and spin bowling Coach Shahzad Butt.

The players were guided about their style and technique and how they can improve it. They learned a lot during the session and vowed to further improve their techniques under the able guidance of Lahore Qalandars’ coaches.

In the next phase, the virtual sessions of wicket-keeping will be organised and the selected players will be analysed by experts. Once lockdown eases, Qalandars High Performance Centre will be more functional for these 128 selected players.

