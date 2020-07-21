AFP committee to probe athletes’ drug issue: Sahi

ISLAMABAD: With the country’s top three athletes facing a four-year ban, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Maj Gen (r) Akram Sahi has decided to form a disciplinary committee to investigate the reasons behind the athletes’ consumption of performance-enhancing drugs ahead of the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal in December 2019 and to suggest a penalty.

As report on the sample B tests of the three athletes also turned positive, the AFP has started soul-searching to know the reasons behind the athletes’ folly.

Talking to ‘The News’, Sahi said he had decided to form a disciplinary committee headed by trustworthy officials to go deep into the reasons. “I have decided to form a committee to probe into the reasons, whether they did that knowingly or unknowingly, what led them to take these drugs. It will be thoroughly probed.

“We have received a communique from the national Olympic committee of Nepal confirming that the athletes have tested positive from the B samples. Now we have to move forward and form a committee to suggest penalties for the athletes,” he added.

The AFP president said he would request WADA South Asia head Dr Waqar Ahmed to be part of the committee. “Let me assure you that WADA rules and regulations will be implemented in letter and spirit,” he said.

Two Pakistani gold medal winners Mehboob Ali (400m hurdles) and Mohammad Naeem (110m hurdles) and Samiullah (bronze medallist in 100m sprint) will be issued show cause notices once the committee is formed.

“The committee will be free to adopt rules of business and take necessary actions. They (the athletes) could face a ban of up to four years if they failed to justify their position,” he said. When questioned whether an appeal with the National Olympic Committee would be lodged to get reprieve for the athletes, Sahi ruled out such a step. “As we received B samples’ positive report, it is established now that there has been some kind of negligence. We will probe that instead of going into appeal for seeking pardon,” he said. “We will also investigate whether the officials concerned reported the athletes’ drug tests to contingent officials immediately during the 13th South Asian Games,” he added.