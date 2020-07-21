Fehmida for strategy to resume national sports

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday directed all the units to form a policy to reactivate sports in their respective provinces following months of no activity due to Covid-19.

The meeting, chaired by Dr Fehmida and attended by provincial ministers, was convened to discuss the course of action for sports in the context of the pandemic. “All the units have been asked to formulate a strategy to shape the future of sports in their respective provinces,” Dr Fehmida said.

She also asked the provincial ministers to discourage politics in sports. “Politics in sports has ruined the very base. Time has come to discourage politics in sports,” she said.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Taimoor Khan, (Punjab), Bangul Khan Mahar (Sindh), Imran Gichki (Balochistan), Abid Majeed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Hussain Ali (Gilgit-Baltistan).

Fehmida directed all the provinces as well as GB to promote and encourage sports activities in the country. In the meeting, all the provinces were urged to share their recommendations and suggestions with the ministry for formulation of National Sports Policy. The meeting also stressed the need to support those sportsmen who qualify for Olympics and are medal winners.