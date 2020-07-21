Stokes shines as England beat WI in second Test

MANCHESTER: England beat the West Indies by 113 runs to win the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday. West Indies, set a nominal 312 to win, were bowled out for 198 on the fifth and final day as England levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

All-rounder Ben Stokes made 176 in England’s first-innings 469-9 declared and a dashing 78 not out on Monday that set up another declaration by home captain Joe Root. Stokes then took two key wickets after Stuart Broad’s early treble helped reduce the West Indies to 37-4.

Earlier, Stokes took a wicket on the stroke of tea. West Indies had recovered to 137-5 after collapsing to 37-4 on the last day after being set a nominal 312 to win. But a stand of exactly 100 ended when paceman Stokes unsettled Blackwood, on 55, with a short ball he could only glove to diving wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

The exit of Blackwood, who made a match-clinching 95 in West Indies’ four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton, left England needing five wickets from the 42.2 overs left in the game. Shamarh Brooks, however, was 52 not out at tea.

Stuart Broad had earlier left the West Indies reeling with three wickets after Stokes’ dashing 78 not out set up an England declaration. Recalled paceman Broad, angry at being rested from the series opener, had rocked the West Indies with a spell of three wickets for one run in 14 balls during their first-innings 287

West Indies won toss

England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172)

West Indies 1st Innings 287 all out (K Brathwaite 75, S Brooks 68, R Chase 51; C Woakes 3-42, S Broad 3-66)

England 2nd Innings (overnight: 37-2)

B. Stokes not out 78

J. Buttler b Roach 0

Z. Crawley b Roach 11

J. Root run out (Dowrich/Joseph/Holder) 22

O. Pope not out 12

Extras (b1, lb1, nb1, w3) 6

Total (3 wickets dec, 19 overs) 129

Did not bat: R Burns, D Sibley, C Woakes, S Curran, D Bess, S Broad

Fall: 1-0, 2-17, 3-90

Bowling: Roach 6-0-37-2; Gabriel 7-0-43-0; Holder 4-0-33-0; Joseph 2-0-14-0

West Indies 2nd Innings

KC Brathwaite lbw b Woakes 12

JD Campbell c Buttler b Broad 4

SD Hope b Broad 7

SSJ Brooks lbw b Curran 62

RL Chase lbw b Broad 6

J Blackwood c †Buttler b Stokes 55

SO Dowrich lbw b Woakes 0

JO Holder b Bess 35

KAJ Roach c Pope b Bess 5

AS Joseph c Bess b Stokes 9

ST Gabriel not out 0

Extras (lb 3) 3

Total (all out, 70.1 overs) 198

Fall: 1-7, 2-19, 3-23, 4-37, 5-137, 6-138, 7-161, 8-183, 9-192, 10-198

Bowling: Broad 15-5-42-3, Woakes 16-3-34-2, Curran 8-3-30-1, Bess 15.1-3-59-2, Stokes 14.4-4-30-2, Root 1.2-1-0-0

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG). TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough. Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)