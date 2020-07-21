Babar Azam a role model for youth: Kamran

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has said that ODI and T20I captain Babar Azam is a role model for the players.

In an interview, he said that young players should follow in the footsteps of Babar if they wanted to learn good batting while the play of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could also be helpful for them.

He said that Babar, Kohli and Rohit were the top batsmen of the current generation who have the best technique. “Pakistan lacks authentic batsmen and they have to work hard to hone their skills. They should be given confidence to avoid pressure in matches and perform well,” he said.