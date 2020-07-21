Pakistan Mas-Wrestling team returns from US

LAHORE: Pakistan Mas-Wrestling team has returned home after being stuck for months in the US. It participated in 32nd World Arnold Classic Mas-Wrestling Sports Festival held in March. The players were stuck in the US due to lockdown and suspension of flight operations and now as the flights have started partially the team returned home.

Pakistan’s Salman Aqeel Butt won the silver medal in 90kg class at Columbus, Ohio, US. According to Nawab Furqan Khan, Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation president, Salman won four fights against US’s Mas-wrestlers. He, however, lost his final fight against Canadian Andrew Bolinger. Pakistan’s Raza Rehman and Asim Qayyum secured the fourth place and Farhan Arshad secured the fifth in their respective events.

This was the first time Pakistan Mas-Wrestling team participated in the top international festival. Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Team also attended a one-month coaching camp in the US. This year because of the fear of the spread of coronavirus the event was held without spectators.