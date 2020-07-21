Stokes strikes as England press for victory

MANCHESTER: Ben Stokes took a wicket on the stroke of tea after starring with the bat to give England renewed hope of a series-levelling win in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday.

West Indies had recovered to 137-5 after collapsing to 37-4 on the last day after being set a nominal 312 to win.

But a stand of exactly 100 ended when paceman Stokes unsettled Blackwood, on 55, with a short ball he could only glove to diving wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. The exit of Blackwood, who made a match-clinching 95 in West Indies’ four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton, left England needing five wickets from the 42.2 overs left in the game.

Shamarh Brooks, however, was 52 not out at tea. Stuart Broad had earlier left the West Indies reeling with three wickets after Stokes’ dashing 78 not out set up an England declaration.

At 1-0 up in a three-match series, a draw would see the West Indies retain the Wisden Trophy following their 2-1 success against England in the Caribbean last year.

Recalled paceman Broad, angry at being rested from the series opener, had rocked the West Indies with a spell of three wickets for one run in 14 balls during their first-innings 287 in Manchester.

Broad, England’s second-most successful Test bowler of all time, struck just five balls into the West Indies second innings when he had John Campbell caught behind. Chris Woakes then had West Indies dangerman Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 75 in the tourists’ first innings, lbw for 12.

West Indies won toss

England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172)

West Indies 1st Innings 287 all out (K Brathwaite 75, S Brooks 68, R Chase 51; C Woakes 3-42, S Broad 3-66)

England 2nd Innings (overnight: 37-2)

B. Stokes not out 78

J. Buttler b Roach 0

Z. Crawley b Roach 11

J. Root run out (Dowrich/Joseph/Holder) 22

O. Pope not out 12

Extras (b1, lb1, nb1, w3) 6

Total (3 wickets dec, 19 overs) 129

Did not bat: R Burns, D Sibley, C Woakes, S Curran, D Bess, S Broad

Fall: 1-0, 2-17, 3-90

Bowling: Roach 6-0-37-2; Gabriel 7-0-43-0; Holder 4-0-33-0; Joseph 2-0-14-0

West Indies 2nd Innings

JD Campbell c Buttler b Broad 4

KC Brathwaite lbw b Woakes 12

SD Hope b Broad 7

SSJ Brooks not out 52

RL Chase lbw b Broad 6

J Blackwood c Buttler b Stokes 55

Total (5 wickets, 42.4 overs) 137

Fall: 1-7, 2-19, 3-23, 4-37, 5-137

Bowling: Broad 10-3-25-3, Woakes 10-1-20-1, Curran 4-1-22-0, Bess 10-1-43-0, Stokes 8-1-20-1

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG). TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough. Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)