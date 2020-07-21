Stokes stars as England level West Indies series

MANCHESTER: Ben Stokes made his presence felt with both bat and ball as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday.

West Indies, set a nominal 312 to win, were bowled out for 198 on the fifth and final day as England levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

All-rounder Stokes made 176 in England’s first-innings 469-9 declared and a dashing 78 not out on Monday that set up another declaration by home captain Joe Root. Stokes then took two key wickets after Stuart Broad’s early treble helped reduce the West Indies to 37-4.

Shamarh Brooks (62) and Jermaine Blackwood (55) kept England at bay during a fifth-wicket stand of exactly 100. But Stokes, yet again in his career, proved a partnership breaker when his short ball had Blackwood, who made a match-clinching 95 in West Indies’ four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton, gloving to diving wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on the stroke of tea.

England’s plans for this match were thrown into disarray when fast bowler Jofra Archer had to be omitted for breaching the bio-secure regulations governing a series that marks international cricket’s return from the coronavirus lockdown. England suffered more frustration when rain washed out the whole of Saturday’s third day. But such was their dominance they still had time enough to win.

West Indies won toss

England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172)

West Indies 1st Innings 287 all out (K Brathwaite 75, S Brooks 68, R Chase 51; C Woakes 3-42, S Broad 3-66)

England 2nd Innings (overnight: 37-2)

B. Stokes not out 78

J. Buttler b Roach 0

Z. Crawley b Roach 11

J. Root run out (Dowrich/Joseph/Holder) 22

O. Pope not out 12

Extras (b1, lb1, nb1, w3) 6

Total (3 wickets dec, 19 overs) 129

Did not bat: R Burns, D Sibley, C Woakes, S Curran, D Bess, S Broad

Fall: 1-0, 2-17, 3-90

Bowling: Roach 6-0-37-2; Gabriel 7-0-43-0; Holder 4-0-33-0; Joseph 2-0-14-0

West Indies 2nd Innings

KC Brathwaite lbw b Woakes 12

JD Campbell c Buttler b Broad 4

SD Hope b Broad 7

SSJ Brooks lbw b Curran 62

RL Chase lbw b Broad 6

J Blackwood c †Buttler b Stokes 55

SO Dowrich lbw b Woakes 0

JO Holder b Bess 35

KAJ Roach c Pope b Bess 5

AS Joseph c Bess b Stokes 9

ST Gabriel not out 0

Extras (lb 3) 3

Total (all out, 70.1 overs) 198

Fall: 1-7, 2-19, 3-23, 4-37, 5-137, 6-138, 7-161, 8-183, 9-192, 10-198

Bowling: Broad 15-5-42-3, Woakes 16-3-34-2, Curran 8-3-30-1, Bess 15.1-3-59-2, Stokes 14.4-4-30-2, Root 1.2-1-0-0

Result: England won by 113 runs

Man of the Match: Ben Stokes (England)

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG). TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough. Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)