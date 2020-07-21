Gunman kills son of US judge

NEW YORK: A gunman disguised as a FedEx delivery driver shot and killed the son of a US federal judge and wounded her husband in an attack on Sunday at their New Jersey home, reports said.

Judge Esther Salas was not hurt, ABC News said. Salas’s son Daniel Anderl, 20, was shot dead when he answered the door, ABC and CNN said, citing sources. "He was shot through the heart," North Brunswick mayor Francis Womack, a friend of the judge, told ABC.

The judge’s husband Mark Anderl, a criminal defence attorney and former prosecutor, was in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery, the New Jersey Globe reported. The FBI’s Newark office tweeted that they were "investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas" and were looking for one suspect.

The gunman appeared to be dressed as a FedEx driver, according to reports citing law enforcement sources. The motive was not immediately clear. "As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any," Womack told ABC.