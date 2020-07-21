close
Tue Jul 21, 2020
AFP
July 21, 2020

World

AFP
July 21, 2020

WASHINGTON: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview published on Monday he has "no deal of any kind" with President Donald Trump on content moderation on the social media giant. Zuckerberg, in an interview with Axios, rejected the "speculation" that Facebook had an arrangement that gives the president free rein on the platform.

