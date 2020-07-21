tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview published on Monday he has "no deal of any kind" with President Donald Trump on content moderation on the social media giant. Zuckerberg, in an interview with Axios, rejected the "speculation" that Facebook had an arrangement that gives the president free rein on the platform.