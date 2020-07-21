Depp wanted to kill me: Amber

LONDON: Amber Heard on Monday claimed that her ex-husband Johnny Depp threatened to kill her on a number of occasions, as she took the stand for the first time in the Hollywood star’s high-profile London libel action.

The 34-year-old actress accused the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, 57, of being manipulative, controlling and intimidating in their stormy two-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2017.

She said he subjected her to verbal and physical abuse, including screaming, swearing, threats, punches, slaps, kicks, head-butts and choking. "Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far," she said in a witness statement.

"He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship." Heard, who first met Depp on the set of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary", said the actor blamed his actions on a "self-created third party" he sometimes named "the monster".